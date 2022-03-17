Sign up
Photo 1394
Green Beer
Close up of part of St Patrick's Day stickers from my scrapbook stash.
17th March 2022
17th Mar 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
3019
photos
38
followers
52
following
1387
1388
1389
1390
1391
1392
1393
1394
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
17th March 2022 11:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
beer
,
irish
,
scrapbooking
,
st patricks day
,
rainbow2022
