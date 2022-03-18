Sign up
Photo 1395
Blue Kobo Cover
Though I still enjoy reading "real" books, I also have a lot of time for my e-reader (kobo) if only because it can hold so many books at once. The cover is looking a bit shabby, mostly due to frequent use.
18th March 2022
18th Mar 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
17th March 2022 11:59pm
Tags
blue
,
kobo
,
ereader
,
rainbow2022
