Photo 1426
One Subject - Lilac - Day 18
Despite the blue sky, it is still really cold out there.
18th April 2022
18th Apr 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Tags
sky
,
blue
,
lilac
,
30-shots2022
