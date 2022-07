Blast from the Past

I've just started to scan some of my old slides, using the SlideScan app. These are a selection from the first box I've scanned, all from September 1975. The cars are at an event at Mosport christened the Grand Free (because there was no Canadian GP that year). In the middle are some scenes from Peterborough, Ontario, flanked by scenes of the drumlin at what was then called the Nassau Campus of Trent University. Lady Eaton College can also be seen.