Six Hungry Birds by spanishliz
Photo 1563

Six Hungry Birds

It’s more accurate to say one hungry bird, six times, perhaps. Possibly two…. I have just been watching them after filling the feeders. One flew right at my head!
2nd September 2022 2nd Sep 22

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
