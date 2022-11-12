Sign up
Photo 1634
Warmth
Nothing like a kitty cuddle to warm you up, eh? Here Precious is sitting on my lap, helping me do things on the computer :)
12th November 2022
12th Nov 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
3975
photos
43
followers
57
following
1627
1628
1629
1630
1631
1632
1633
1634
1630
1631
201
202
1632
203
1633
1634
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
11th November 2022 8:54pm
Tags
cat
,
pet
,
warmth
,
precious
,
nov22words
