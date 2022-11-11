Sign up
Photo 1633
Remember
I wore my poppy scarf today to watch the Remembrance Day service on television.
11th November 2022
11th Nov 22
1
1
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
3974
photos
43
followers
57
following
Tags
remember
,
remembrance
,
nov22words
Corinne C
ace
A nice capture of it
November 12th, 2022
