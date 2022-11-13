On My Walk Today

This is in Belleville, Ontario on a chilly autumn day. I used both my phone and my little Fujifilm camera, and put the collage together with BeFunky. Top left: Looking toward the bridge to The County; looking toward downtown and City Hall; trees; garden with old pickup truck, looking toward harbour. Top right: U-Haul fleet. Bottom left: Bicycle route marker. Bottom left: Neighbourly sign; pine tree (so my phone says); comfy chair in a rather odd place; Halloween decorations lingering on. Going to count some of those at the top as "landscape" for today's word, too :)