On My Walk Today... (5) by spanishliz
Photo 1641

On My Walk Today... (5)

I saw snow! More specifically, a leaf in the snow; a snowy path with half-buried traffic cone; bus shelter; bench; people wearing brightly coloured coats whilst walking.
19th November 2022 19th Nov 22

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
JackieR ace
Good grief that's a lot of snow
November 19th, 2022  
Liz Milne ace
It’s still coming down!
November 19th, 2022  
