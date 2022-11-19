Sign up
Photo 1641
On My Walk Today... (5)
I saw snow! More specifically, a leaf in the snow; a snowy path with half-buried traffic cone; bus shelter; bench; people wearing brightly coloured coats whilst walking.
19th November 2022
19th Nov 22
2
0
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
leaf
,
path
,
collage
,
bus shelter
JackieR
ace
Good grief that's a lot of snow
November 19th, 2022
Liz Milne
ace
It’s still coming down!
November 19th, 2022
Leave a Comment
