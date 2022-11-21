Sign up
Photo 1643
On My Walk Today…(6)
I went for my vaccine booster and on my way I saw a leaf on the sidewalk; snowy street; pretty clouds; a parking lot; Giant Tiger store; piles of snow.
21st November 2022
21st Nov 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
snow
,
store
,
cars
,
collage
,
omwt-nov22
