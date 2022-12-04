Previous
Next
Bare Tree and Sunshine by spanishliz
Photo 1656

Bare Tree and Sunshine

Not the same tree as yesterday but just as bare, but in the late afternoon sunlight it is pretty.
4th December 2022 4th Dec 22

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
453% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise