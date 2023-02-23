Previous
Landscape 4 by spanishliz
Photo 1735

Landscape 4

This was a couple of days ago, looking through the fence across a school playing field. There’s so much snow this morning that I am not venturing far.
23rd February 2023 23rd Feb 23

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
