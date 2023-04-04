Sign up
Photo 1775
One Subject - My iPhone - Day 4
Used the timer on my wee camera to take this one, so I could hold the phone and show off its case.
4th April 2023
4th Apr 23
0
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
4281
photos
42
followers
56
following
486% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
4th April 2023 8:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iphone
,
hand
,
selftimer
,
30-shots2023
