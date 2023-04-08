Previous
One Subject - My iPhone - Day 8 by spanishliz
One Subject - My iPhone - Day 8

Time to feed the birds and squirrels, and bring in the morning paper!
8th April 2023 8th Apr 23

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Mags ace
This is so cool! I like the reflection in your phone.
April 8th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
interesting
April 8th, 2023  
