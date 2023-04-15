Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1786
One Subject - My iPhone - Day 15
Recharging and reflecting?
15th April 2023
15th Apr 23
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
4305
photos
41
followers
56
following
489% complete
View this month »
1779
1780
1781
1782
1783
1784
1785
1786
Latest from all albums
406
1783
346
347
1784
348
1785
1786
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
15th April 2023 11:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iphone
,
reflection
,
duck
,
30-shots2023
carol white
ace
Nicely captured reflection
April 15th, 2023
