Photo 1788
One Subject - My iPhone - Day 17
Emerging from behind the cushions...
17th April 2023
17th Apr 23
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
iphone
,
blue
,
30-shots2023
John Falconer
ace
A very fine shot!!!
April 17th, 2023
