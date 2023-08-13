Previous
Play Ball! by spanishliz
Play Ball!

Starting with a photo of the crowd at a Toronto Blue Jays game from my TV, give it the tinyplanet treatment and there we go!
13th August 2023 13th Aug 23

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Mags ace
Love the colors!
August 13th, 2023  
