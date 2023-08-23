Sign up
Photo 1916
Roundabout
Yellow truck on a roundabout?
23rd August 2023
23rd Aug 23
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Tags
yellow
truck
tinyplanet
abstractaug2023
Mags
ace
Very cool!
August 23rd, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Feels like it bears a certain resemblance to my life, some days.
August 23rd, 2023
