Photo 1934
Today I…Ate This for Lunch
Eggs and spuds and cheese and cucumber
10th September 2023
10th Sep 23
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
food
,
eggs
,
lunch
Mags
ace
Looks like it was delish!
September 10th, 2023
