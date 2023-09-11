Previous
Today I…Was Greeted by Daisy by spanishliz
Photo 1935

Today I…Was Greeted by Daisy

When I was picking my paper up from the lawn she spotted me and came running to greet me with her person close behind.
11th September 2023 11th Sep 23

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
530% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
So cute
September 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise