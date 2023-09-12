Sign up
Photo 1936
Today I…Went for a Walk
This is my cool down after a session with my trainer.
12th September 2023
12th Sep 23
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
walk
,
exercise
,
selfie
