Today I…Woke Up to this Face by spanishliz
Photo 1939

Today I…Woke Up to this Face

Cooler weather is cuddling with Precious weather.
15th September 2023 15th Sep 23

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
