Today I…Saw a Sweet Little Digger
Spotted on my walk. A ditch had been dug at the side of the house and two guys were in it doing something to the outside wall. I guessed a dampcourse but didn’t ask them to confirm.
14th September 2023
14th Sep 23
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
4
365
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
14th September 2023 9:59am
Public
digger
menatwork
