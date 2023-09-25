Previous
Today I…Watched a Cheeky Squirrel by spanishliz
Photo 1949

Today I…Watched a Cheeky Squirrel

I watched the squirrel, some blue jay and some doves at the front. On my back deck Bob the cat came to eat a couple of times and I have just seen a raccoon looking for the bowl of food that I brought inside awhile ago.
25th September 2023

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
