Photo 1968
Abrasive
Rough wooden railing of my deck is rather abrasive.
14th October 2023
14th Oct 23
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
4902
photos
40
followers
56
following
539% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
14th October 2023 6:09pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
wooden
,
wood
,
abrasive
,
oct23words
Corinne C
ace
Great abstract
October 15th, 2023
