Photo 1976
Plentiful
I hope 95 little chocolate bars will be plenty to give out on Halloween. I must try not to eat too many.
22nd October 2023
22nd Oct 23
1
1
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
4928
photos
40
followers
56
following
541% complete
1969
1970
1971
1972
1973
1974
1975
1976
860
1974
536
1975
861
537
1976
862
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
22nd October 2023 2:49pm
Tags
chocolate
candy
plentiful
oct23words
Corinne C
ace
Great close up. That's our problem , trying not to eat all of them before we can distribute them to the kids!
October 22nd, 2023
