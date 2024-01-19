Sign up
Photo 2065
Winter Window
Jack Frost was at work on the window next to my computer desk.
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
19th January 2024 10:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
winter
,
frost
