Frost Picasso Style by spanishliz
Frost Picasso Style

Too cold to go outside so took another window pic and played with style transfer.
20th January 2024

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Mags
One of my favorite styles with this app. Nice one!
January 21st, 2024  
