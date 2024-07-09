Sign up
Previous
Photo 2237
Above Me
The big pigeons were all over the feeding area today. One didn't see me and nearly flew into my face! This one is just taking off from the awning, whilst I sit on the ground taking his photo from below
9th July 2024
9th Jul 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
9th July 2024 11:18am
Tags
bird
,
flight
,
above
,
pigeon
,
below
,
july24words
