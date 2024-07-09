Previous
Above Me by spanishliz
Photo 2237

Above Me

The big pigeons were all over the feeding area today. One didn't see me and nearly flew into my face! This one is just taking off from the awning, whilst I sit on the ground taking his photo from below
9th July 2024 9th Jul 24

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
612% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise