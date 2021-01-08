Previous
Buildings #1: House with Tower by spanishliz
8 / 365

Buildings #1: House with Tower

This house not far from my place fascinates me. It looks like it should be on a larger lot, for one thing.

B for Buildings this week, and I'll try to vary them somewhat. If the weather is good I'll be able to walk in some different places.
8th January 2021 8th Jan 21

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Photo Details

