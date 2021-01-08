Sign up
Previous
Next
8 / 365
Buildings #1: House with Tower
This house not far from my place fascinates me. It looks like it should be on a larger lot, for one thing.
B for Buildings this week, and I'll try to vary them somewhat. If the weather is good I'll be able to walk in some different places.
8th January 2021
8th Jan 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1613
photos
34
followers
44
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
8th January 2021 2:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
house
,
building
