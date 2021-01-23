Sign up
23 / 365
Doors #2: Ornate Hinge, Glanmore House
Same historic house as yesterday, hinge on a different interior door. The more I look at my photos of that day, the more I think I'd like to take another wander through the place, when safety measures allow.
23rd January 2021
23rd Jan 21
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
1658
photos
33
followers
45
following
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
31st May 2012 3:09pm
door
hinge
glanmore house
