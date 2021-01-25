Sign up
Previous
Next
25 / 365
Doors #4: Shoe Store
This is in my home town, and the store (and its door) hadn't changed much in fifty years, when I took this a few years ago.
25th January 2021
25th Jan 21
0
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1664
photos
33
followers
45
following
6% complete
View this month »
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
Latest from all albums
976
23
24
977
391
25
392
978
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
12th July 2016 10:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
door
,
shoes
,
shoe store
