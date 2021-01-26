Previous
Door #5: Screen Door by spanishliz
26 / 365

Door #5: Screen Door

This is the back screen door of a house where I once lived, as a student, with several other students, taken many years later. The couple who now own the house were gracious about allowing me to reminisce and see what they had done with the place.
26th January 2021 26th Jan 21

Liz Milne

