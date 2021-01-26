Sign up
26 / 365
Door #5: Screen Door
This is the back screen door of a house where I once lived, as a student, with several other students, taken many years later. The couple who now own the house were gracious about allowing me to reminisce and see what they had done with the place.
26th January 2021
26th Jan 21
0
0
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
Canon PowerShot A540
Taken
14th August 2010 2:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
