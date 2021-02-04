Sign up
Engines #7: Bluebell Railway (Cap)
I was at a loss for a "new" photo of an engine, then I remembered I had this souvenir cap from a delightful ride on the Bluebell Railway when I lived in Sussex (1985-86). It's amazing what one can find sometimes...
4th February 2021
4th Feb 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1694
photos
34
followers
47
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
4th February 2021 3:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hat
,
cap
,
engine
,
bluebell railway
