155 / 365
Walls #1: Older Building Downtown
This is in a space between two buildings, which is sometimes used for displays of one sort or another.
4th June 2021
4th Jun 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
13th October 2020 10:54am
door
wall
building
