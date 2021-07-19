Sign up
200 / 365
Church #4: Lake Placid, New York
This was the same day as yesterday's church, as my sister and I stopped briefly in Lake Placid on our way to the Ontario border (and home).
19th July 2021
19th Jul 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
25th July 2012 6:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
new york state
,
lake placid
