233 / 365
Harbour #2: Halifax, NS, Canada
I took a harbour and city tour on an amphibious vehicle when I visited Halifax a few years ago, and took a lot of photos. This one shows what I believe to be HMCS Summerside, a coastal defence vessel based in Halifax at the time.
21st August 2021
21st Aug 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
2363
photos
35
followers
49
following
226
227
228
229
230
231
232
233
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
Canon PowerShot A540
Taken
19th September 2008 3:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
ship
,
canada
,
harbour
,
halifax
