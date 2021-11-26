Sign up
330 / 365
Vice #1: Vanity
Taking selfies is vain, isn't it? Posting them even more so I reckon eh.
(Starting the week with a "new" photo this time :) )
26th November 2021
26th Nov 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
2677
photos
37
followers
50
following
Views
4
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
26th November 2021 4:05pm
Tags
glasses
,
selfie
,
vice
