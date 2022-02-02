Sign up
Photo 398
Error #5: Blue Screen
Luckily, this blue screen, which I see from time to time, is a minor hiccup of an error for which I'm thankful. (Using the flash here could also be seen as an error...)
2nd February 2022
2nd Feb 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
2887
photos
39
followers
52
following
109% complete
Views
4
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
8th July 2021 1:17pm
blue
computer
error
blue screen
