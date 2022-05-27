Sign up
Photo 512
Under #7: Under a Carnival Ride
Shoes, keys, wallets and so on that have fallen from the victims...I mean riders... of a particularly vigorous carnival ride.
27th May 2022
27th May 22
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
3310
photos
40
followers
54
following
505
506
507
508
509
510
511
512
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
Canon PowerShot A540
Taken
10th July 2009 8:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ride
,
fair
,
under
,
shoe
,
wallet
,
carnival
