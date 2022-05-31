Sign up
Photo 516
Vest #4: In Vintage Clothing Store
My favourite vintage clothing store has come through for me yet again!
31st May 2022
31st May 22
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Tags
vest
,
vintage
,
clothing
