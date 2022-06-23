Sign up
Photo 539
Yellow #6: In a Butterfly Garden
A school near me has a wonderful garden designed to attract butterflies. This was taken last summer.
23rd June 2022
23rd Jun 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
537
Photo Details
Views
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
12th August 2021 10:29am
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
garden
