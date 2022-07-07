Sign up
Photo 553
Abandoned #6: Shopping Cart on a Post
You knew that there would be a shopping cart, didn't you? :)
7th July 2022
7th Jul 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Views
7
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
Canon PowerShot A540
Taken
26th February 2009 11:11am
Tags
snow
,
post
,
abandoned
,
shopping cart
