Previous
High Key Me by spanishliz
Photo 917

High Key Me

The five plus two prompt this week is black and white, so I thought I'd have a go. Used my phone's portrait setting plus high key black and white.
11th November 2024 11th Nov 24

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
251% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise