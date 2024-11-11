Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 917
High Key Me
The five plus two prompt this week is black and white, so I thought I'd have a go. Used my phone's portrait setting plus high key black and white.
11th November 2024
11th Nov 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
6371
photos
47
followers
58
following
251% complete
View this month »
910
911
912
913
914
915
916
917
Latest from all albums
1246
1236
1247
2361
1237
917
1248
2362
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
11th November 2024 9:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
high key
,
selfie
,
fiveplustwo-blackandwhite
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close