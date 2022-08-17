Previous
Gate #5: To the Back Yard by spanishliz
Gate #5: To the Back Yard

My back yard doesn't look much like that any more, it really needs mowing! This was my first year in my house, and Winston wanted out! He had three happy years making use of that yard :)
17th August 2022 17th Aug 22

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
