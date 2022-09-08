Sign up
Photo 616
Jumper #6: Woolly Ones
Teddy showing off some of his woolly jumpers.
8th September 2022
8th Sep 22
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Tags
toy
bear
teddy
jumper
Mags
Oh! How sweet!
September 9th, 2022
