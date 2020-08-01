Sign up
A Month of Circles
At the beginning of July I thought I might do a couple of days' worth of circles. By the end of the month I was seeing circles everywhere!
1st August 2020
1st Aug 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
calendar
,
circles
,
julycircles2020
