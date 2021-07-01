Previous
Next
Canada Day by spanishliz
276 / 365

Canada Day

Found a red cap to wear, and a wee flag. I have a huge flag, but it is a bear to put up (and take down again) so I've left it down this year.
1st July 2021 1st Jul 21

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
75% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise