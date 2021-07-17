Sign up
278 / 365
Bird/Glass/Leaves
For the current tag challenge, my tags are :
Bird - sitting on the wire
Glass - taken through glass of window
Leaves - of lilac bush in the corner
I've been waiting for a bird to visit outside my office window to no avail, so when I spotted this fellow from my living room this evening I thought I'd better take the chance!
17th July 2021
17th Jul 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
2248
photos
35
followers
50
following
Tags
bird
,
glass
,
leaves
,
tag-challenge-181
