Answer Your Cat's Questions Day

My research has discovered this awesome day, for which I present yet another picture of Precious. I believe she is asking any of the following questions (my answer follows):

Where's my food? (In your dish.)

Why did you make it snow again? (I'm a terrible person.)

What did you do with the sunny spot I like to sit in? (I've hidden it, because I'm so terrible.)

Why are you taking my photo - again? (Because you are adorable and I can't ever have enough photos of you :) )